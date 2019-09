Photo: AP

LinkedIn’s IPO price has settled at $45 per share.LinkedIn’s IPO has been drawing a lot of interest this week according to various reports.



It will give the company a $4.5 billion valuation out the gate.

It was originally priced much lower.

See Also: CHART OF THE DAY: Where LinkedIn’s Revenue Comes From

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.