LinkedIn Posts Strong Second Quarter Revenue And User Base Growth

LinkedIn’s community grew 9.2% compared to the previous quarter, hitting 238 million members, according to second quarter company results announced August 1.

This represents the largest percentage quarterly gain in users since the first quarter of 2012.

Average monthly unique visitors or UVs reached 143 million during the quarter — representing an 8.3% gain from the previous quarter. That’s marginally better than the quarterly gain in UVs realised in the previous four earnings results.

Page views continue to skyrocket as users linger to consume content. This activity is in large part due to the success of the Influencers program — a kind of blogging platform for thought leaders to share expertise. LinkedIn has also launched industry-specific news channels.

LinkedIn’s strong revenue performance in the quarter shows that the company is successfully monetizing all the activity on its platform. Interestingly, ad sales were LinkedIn’s slowest-growing business, but it offset that drag with a strong showing in its personnel recruitment product (Talent Solutions), for which revenue was up 69%, and premium subscriptions, up 68%.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

Related Report: Learn how to leverage LinkedIn's platform for generating B2B sales.





