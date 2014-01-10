Among U.S. Adults In Thirties Or Older, LinkedIn Is More Popular Than Twitter Or Pinterest

If you segment adult Internet users in the U.S. into age brackets, it turns out that LinkedIn beats three of its rivals in its penetration of older adults.

Facebook still wins handily among all age brackets, but LinkedIn has more users than rivals Pinterest or Twitter among users aged 30 to 49, 50 to 64, and 65 and over.

27% of U.S. Internet users between the ages of 30 and 49 use LinkedIn, while 24% use Pinterest, and 19% use Twitter.

LinkedIn has also penetrated nearly one-fourth of the 50- to 64-year-old age bracket in the U.S., while Pinterest and Twitter have just 14% and 9% penetration, respectively.

In the 65 and older age bracket, 13% use LinkedIn, 9% use Pinterest, and 5% use Twitter.

The findings came from Pew survey data collected between August 7-September 16, 2013.

Approximately 73% of online adults in the U.S. use social media, compared to 80% of teens aged 12 to 17 who do. As older adults become more accustomed to social media, LinkedIn will be one of the main beneficiaries.

However, LinkedIn still lacks appeal among young adults, aged 18 to 29, compared to other social networks.

Only 15% of U.S. Internet users between the ages of 18 and 29 use LinkedIn, compared to 27% who use Pinterest, and 31% who use Twitter.

Despite LinkedIn’s appeal among older adults, Twitter’s penetration among younger adults means both have roughly the same U.S. audience numbers

According to comScore, LinkedIn and Twitter both had about 63 million unique visitors aged 18 and older in the U.S. in September 2013. That proves just how large the 18 to 29 age bracket is for social media, and why it’s important for LinkedIn to improve in that area.

