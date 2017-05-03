LinkedIn took over a 26-story San Francisco skyscraper, and it's unlike anything else we've seen

In the ever-competitive tech landscape, a tricked-out office can be key for attracting talent.

LinkedIn has it covered. The professional social network, which Microsoft snapped up for a whopping $US26.2 billion in 2016, leases a new 26-story skyscraper in San Francisco’s South of Market neighbourhood. It has art installations on every floor, a massage room, a band room, a rooftop patio, and sweeping city views.

Business Insider got the chance to tour the offices at 222 Second Street. Take a look.

San Franciscans might pass the LinkedIn skyscraper on their commute and not think much of it. Formed from two cubes of grey glass, the tower is a bit boring from the outside. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Walk inside and the lobby will transport you to a modern art museum. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The ground floor has dozens of chairs gathered around long wooden tables, three pieces of Frank Stella artwork, and a trendy Equator Coffee bar. It's a public space, open to anybody. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Visitors use tablets to sign in at the reception desk. Melia Robinson/Business Insider But you'll need to an employee's badge to access the coolest amenities on site, like the gym. Instructors hold classes throughout the day, so workers can fit in exercise whenever. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The fitness center includes a small spa, where massages are free and tips are welcomed. Melia Robinson/Business Insider An on-site cafeteria is another nice perk (though not uncommon for big tech companies). Melia Robinson/Business Insider The menu rotates daily, but employees can always find salad, sandwiches, stir fry, and a dessert. These lemon tarts made in-house looked spiffy and tasted delicious. Melia Robinson/Business Insider There are also three varieties of kombucha on tap. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Plenty of employees take their breakfast, lunch, or dinner onto a patio on the 18th floor. Melia Robinson/Business Insider It offers breathtaking views. (That's Salesforce's $1 billion skyscraper going up in the background. It will be the tallest building in San Francisco upon completion in 2017.) Melia Robinson/Business Insider Employees rock out in the music room, though you wouldn't know it from the next room. They plug their instruments into a system that plays their music through headphones. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The company has a robust music program. Employees give lessons on piano, guitar, and drums, while employee-led bands play corporate events. Melia Robinson/Business Insider A hallway on the second floor offers a reminder that work isn't everything. Melia Robinson/Business Insider But the letters become unrecognizable as you move down the hall. Melia Robinson/Business Insider LinkedIn brought several offices formerly spread across San Francisco into this building. It's home to thousands of employees who run the gamut from engineering to customer support. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The new office brings together employees who might otherwise never meet -- if only for an elevator ride. LinkedIn leases all 26 floors, but only occupies 19 of them. Melia Robinson/Business Insider In April, the company released plans to develop a new headquarters in Mountain View, California. LinkedIn bought the large swath of land from Google in 2015. Each floor has a theme inspired by San Francisco, including movies filmed in the city, landmarks, neighbourhoods, and famous dwellers. The conference rooms are named accordingly. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The conference rooms are as tech-savvy as the people who occupy them. Employees can reserve the rooms online or check availability on the tablet affixed to every door. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Most floors are organised by team, based on the products they work on. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Food is never far. There are kitchenettes stocked with fresh fruit on every floor. Melia Robinson/Business Insider This fancy espresso machine beats the Keurig found in most offices. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Each floor has something called a 'staff wall' that encourages employees to interact with one another via the installation. This one lets them fill in words like Mad Libs. Melia Robinson/Business Insider This map on another floor invites employees to share where they have travelled. Tony Chung/LinkedIn At the Silent Disco, employees can choose a song from the music library, slip on headphones, and groove together without disrupting the whole office. Melia Robinson/Business Insider A lending library offers up books that anyone can borrow. Tony Chung/LinkedIn A wall inspired by the 'Choose Your Own Adventure' books challenges employees to make their way through a complicated maze. It's a little dizzying to do. Melia Robinson/Business Insider This wall just dispenses fortune cookies. Melia Robinson/Business Insider It seems there's something fun to do around every corner. Melia Robinson/Business Insider It's unknown how much LinkedIn shells out for all 450,000 square feet of office space in the building. Salesforce will pay $560 million to lease 30 floors in a skyscraper down the street. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Source: Business Insider It's one over-the-top place to go to work. Melia Robinson/Business Insider

