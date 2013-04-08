LinkedIn Finished Renovating Its Empire State Building Offices And Gave Us A Tour

Robert Libetti, Jim Edwards
Linkedin1

Just over a year ago, we visited LinkedIn’s New York offices.

Many of the careers site’s sales and marketing staff are based there (the tech staff is at the HQ in Mountainview, Calif.)

At the time, only 100 people worked at LinkedIn New York. The company was still refurbishing the office.

Today, the redecorating is mostly done and the office has 280 staffers and is still hiring — its marketing solutions unit is clearly booming. (The company has about 3,500 staff overall.)

This is what it’s like to work at LinkedIn in New York.

LinkedIn's New York offices are located in the city's most iconic building.

As soon as you enter, Empire State Building doormen greet you at every turn.

The lobby of the building is filled with marble. Even the information desk is beautiful.

Tourists head to the observatory.

But those who work there use these elevators. More marble.

The LinkedIn offices are on the 25th floor.

As soon as you exit the elevators, LinkedIn branding is everywhere.

The reception area is particularly sleek.

The waiting area is spacious and modern.

Employee photos decorate the area.

Even this logo is filled with photos of staffers.

Employees wrote one word that describes the culture of the company.

There's parking for Razor scooters.

And apparently some activities to keep everyone happy and healthy.

This is the sales department.

Where lots of people roam around talking on the phone.

This is Marie Taborada. She's an account executive who's been with company for almost 2 years.

Employee Michael Masket poses next to a map that illustrates his professional network.

It's pretty impressive!

Elsewhere in the office there was even a LinkedIn logo made out of floppy disks.

Conference rooms are named after New York City parks.

The office has three different kitchen areas.

They all have branded LinkedIn fridges.

All are very well stocked with munchies.

Coffee offerings are pretty standard. No fancy espresso or french press here.

Drinks were pretty well stocked too. Though the Red Bull seems to be a bit low.

Over in the recreation area, Patrick Sullivan, manager of sales development, enjoys a game of ping pong. He came in third in the company's last tournament.

This is the LinkedIn Today section ...

... where executive editor Dan Roth oversees the operations.

Despite its 280 employees in the New York office, the company still has room to grow.

We took one last look at the building as we exited.

Now check out Foursquare's New York offices.

Take A Tour Of Foursquare, The Coolest Startup Office We've Ever Seen >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.