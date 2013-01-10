LinkedIn just reached a huge milestone.



It now has more than 200 million members, with nearly two new users signing up every second, LinkedIn SVP of Product Deep Nashir announced on the company blog.

LinkedIn hit 100 million members back in March 2011, and has added more than 13 million new members since its last announcement in November 2012.

If LinkedIn were a country, it would have the 5th largest population in the world. Facebook, on the other hand, would have the third largest population in the world.

Another fun fact: Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is the most followed person on LinkedIn, beating out President Barack Obama.

Photo: LinkedIn

