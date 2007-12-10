LinkedIn: No NWS News. But Plenty Of New Features

Still no update on LinkedIn’s possible deal/non-deal with News Corp. (NWS). To remind you of where we stand: Late last month LinkedIn CEO Dan Nye told Fortune that Rupert Murdoch’s company had approached them about a deal. Now LinkedIn is telling reporters, off-the-record, that there’s nothing in the works; on the record, it’s going with a “not commenting on rumours” stance.

Anyway. LinkedIn has been making the rounds showing off a new set of features it’s unveiling Monday. To sum up: They’re designed to make the businesspersons’ social network that much more sticky, and from what we can tell they seem potentially cool. Details and art after jump…

Among them: A feature that will allow publishers to add buttons or hyperlinks to their text that will connect LinkedIn users with information about specific companies. Easier to display this than to explain this, so we’ve got a mock-up after the jump (BusinessWeek is the initial partner on this one). The company is also working on a Google OpenSocial feature that will provide conference-goers with LinkedIn info re: companies and people attending. No art for this one.

One other feature that temporarily gave us pause, given Facebook’s Beacon fiasco: A news feed personalised for LinkedIn users based on their profile information. The idea is to tell you what other people at your company (or companies you’ve worked at) are reading, which sounds alternately useful or invasive.

But there’s less here than meets the eye: What LinkedIn is doing is providing you with a series of articles it thinks you might find useful, then monitoring which ones you click on from your LinkedIn page. That is, unless you use LinkedIn as a referral source for your reading, LinkedIn can’t tell what you’re reading. And the company says it won’t identify reading behaviour with individual users, just companywide. Have to see how this one works in practice.

LinkedIn Publisher Partnership:



LinkedIn NewsFeed:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.