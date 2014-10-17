People Have Started Listing Google Glass, GoPro, And Xbox One As Skills On Their LinkedIn Profiles

LinkedIn says people who add skills to their profiles get an average of 13x more views than people who don’t. And the company recently added to 1,000 new standardized options to its repertoire to choose from, including many you might not have thought belonged on LinkedIn.

In the last year, LinkedIn says members have added more than 380 million skills to their profiles. Some of the fastest-growing skills are technical, like Node.js, but four of the top ten are healthcare-related, like intravenous therapy and direct patient care.

Members have also started listing their abilities to use gadgets, like Google Glass, GoPro, Xbox One, and Raspberry Pi. Google Glass has seen 122% year-over-year growth as a skill on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn made an infographic on its skill-related findings. Check it out:

