Here's LinkedIn's All-New Profile Page

At a press event at LinkedIn headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., CEO Jeff Weiner and product chief Deep Nishar unveiled a major update to the professional network’s profile page.



The emphasis is on speed and ease of updating, with the goal of getting users to update their profiles more often—not just when they’re looking for a job, but when they have a new skill or accomplishment to report or just want to share a link of interest to colleagues.

Here it is (click for a larger image):

Photo: LinkedIn

Here’s another section of the page, where users see statistics about their profile and professional network.

Photo: LinkedIn

And here’s the older profile-page design for comparison:

Photo: LinkedIn

Don’t miss: This Tour Of LinkedIn’s Offices Will Make You Wish You Worked There >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.