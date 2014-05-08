LinkedIn Wants To Build Several Massive New Offices In Mountain View

LinkedIn has plans for some massive expansions.

The social network teamed up with a developer to submit proposals to Mountain View, California, city officials for multiple office buildings that could house at least 10,000 employees, San Jose Mercury News reports.

Filling up those new offices would mean an incredible expansion for LinkedIn: In Q4 of 2013, it had 5,000 employees in offices all around the world. The company also just passed another landmark, hitting 300 million users.

According to the letters that LinkedIn sent to Mountain View, one office would be in the city’s North Bayshore area and another would be north of North Shoreline Boulevard.

The offices could hold between 10,000 and 13,000 employees. If approved by the city, the projects would likely be built in phases, Terry Blount, the city’s planning manager told the Mercury News.

In April, the company also signed a lease for a huge building on 2nd Street in San Francisco — 450,000 square feet of space — which is the fourth-largest commercial real estate deal in the city’s history, according to SF Gate.

