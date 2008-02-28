LinkedIn-MSFT Ad Deal Coming?

LinkedIn, the Facebook-for-grownups social network, says Bill Gates is about to start using the site.



Interesting. More interesting: LinkedIn also says it has a “notable advertising announcement” planned for tomorrow. CNET’s Ina Fried says LinkedIn’s pr types “declined to say whether said announcement is with Microsoft”. But that’s certainly the impression they’re trying to foster.

