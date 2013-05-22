24 Successful People Give Their Best Advice To New Graduates

'Today I want to try to take some of the pressure off by debunking a few of the myths that I've encountered and heard so often. I'm completely confident that if you start now and ignore the hype, there's no problem your generation can't solve:

1. The first myth is that changing the world is about coming up with a big idea. When I started Teach For America, I wasn't trying to come up with an idea that would change the world. I was trying to solve a problem much closer to home. I was a senior in college, and I had no idea what I was going to do with my life.

'Larry Page and Sergey Brin didn't set out to revolutionise the Web. They were just Stanford graduate students trying to figure out how to prioritise library searches online. ... so if you're waiting for your Eureka moment to get started -- don't. Or you'll be waiting a long time.'

2. Myth number two is that having an impact is about being first ... the people who have most changed the way we see the world and live our lives -- from Einstein to Steve Jobs -- all understood that innovation is not primarily about coming up with new ideas. It's about connecting good ideas to human needs -- whether that means borrowing and adapting solutions that already exist or devising new ones.

What our world really needs is more copy cats.

3. The final myth about changing the world is that it's better to wait until you have more experience. The world needs you before you stop asking naïve questions, and while you have the time to understand the true nature of the complex problems we face and take them on. Don't put your desire to change the world on hold. Start now.

Part of the commencement address delivered at Boston University on May 19, 2013.

