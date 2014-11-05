10 Jobs That Are Impossible To Explain To Your Parents

With industry-shifting changes in technology in recent years, many parents have no idea what their adult kids actually do for a living. But they want to understand.

That’s a big reason why LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking site, launched its annual “Bring In Your Parents Day” last year. This week, the company will again invite employees’ parents to visit the office on Nov. 6 to attend presentations and tag along with their children to learn more about their work.

In its 2013 global survey of 16,000 adults, LinkedIn found that one out of every three parents has a hard time understanding what their kids’ jobs require. Two thirds of parents want to learn more, and half think that they could better support their children if they did.

The survey identified the 10 jobs that are most misunderstood around the world. We’ve broken them out, along with an explanation for any struggling parents.

10. Investment Banker Parents who don't get it: 43% How to explain it to your mum: You match up people who have money with people who need it, by helping companies issue bonds and equity shares and helping companies buy other companies. 9. Sports Team Manager Parents who don't get it: 43% How to explain it to your mum: You make sure your team wins, by managing coaches and athletes, overseeing practices, and making play decisions during the game. 8. Public Relations Manager Parents who don't get it: 50% How to explain it to your mum: You make your clients look good by coordinating interviews and providing information about them to the media. 7. Radio Producer Parents who don't get it: 51% How to explain it to your mum: You oversee a radio show, or a regular segment on one, by choosing music, booking guests, and patching callers through. 6. Sociologist Parents who don't get it: 52% How to explain it to your mum: You learn about people's beliefs and behaviours by conducting and analysing surveys and interviews. 5. Sub Editor Parents who don't get it: 59% How to explain it to your mum: You make sure any story that goes into print or on the web is readable and grammatically correct, and help out with headlines and photos. 3. Data Scientist Parents who don't get it: 62% How to explain it to your mum: You analyse information collected from across a business and identify patterns that would help its leaders make better decisions. 1. User Interface Designer Parents who don't get it: 74% How to explain it to your mum: You help design the parts of a website or software application that people interact with, such as the button people click on to buy something.

