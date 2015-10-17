The 50 most desirable employers

Everyone wants to work in tech these days — especially for big-name companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft.

In fact, these tech giants topped LinkedIn’s 2015 ranking of the most in-demand employers in North America, taking four of the top five spots.

The professional networking site based its ranking on North American member awareness and engagement on LinkedIn by looking at how many people viewed employees’ profiles, how many users followed the company’s Company or Career pages within the last year, and the level of member interest in jobs at each company on LinkedIn (for example, how many members have viewed or applied for a company’s jobs on LinkedIn in the past year).

Here are 50 of this year’s top employers, according to LinkedIn:

