LinkedIn Will Integrate With The Next Version Of Microsoft Office

Photo: Microsoft

LinkedIn announced on its blog this evening that Microsoft will support integration with the social network in the upcoming version of Office.Users will be able to log in with their LinkedIn credentials in Outlook and see profile information like photos and status updates for anyone who emails them. LinkedIn data will also be added to contact cards in Outlook.



Microsoft Office is available as a free consumer preview now and is expected to formally launch early next year.

