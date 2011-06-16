Well, That's Another Reason To Go Public

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
LinkedIn’s user growth surged 6.7% last month according to ComScore, Bloomberg says.

The reason? 

The huge publicity around its blockbuster IPO

Publicity is actually a reason people cite for not going public, thinking that the increased scrutiny will hamper operations. (Really? What do you have to hide?) But publicity is publicity. 

And a successful IPO can give you a ton of it. 

It’s worth keeping in mind.

