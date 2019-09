LinkedIn and others are looking into a possible acquisition of job search company Monster, Reuters reports.



Monster also owns HotJobs.com and it’s been “preparing data for potential buyers,” says Reuters.

PE firm Silver Lake Partners is another possible suitor.

Other than that, details are scarce.

