LinkedIn Lowers Minimum Age To Join

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

LinkedIn launched a new product called University Pages, which allows students to learn about colleges and connect with alumni. LinkedIn’s product managers believe high school students applying to colleges will be interested in using University Pages as well, so the social network has lowered its minimum user age to 14.

If LinkedIn can appeal to more students, it could attract younger users to the site, effectively growing its total user base. Read >

Embedded Tweets Will Start Showing Related Headlines (Twitter Blog)

Twitter has released a feature wherein tweets that have been embedded on websites will also reveal “Related Headlines” to provide more context. Read >

Twitter Hires Google Exec To Lead Entertainment Ad Sales (Mashable)

Google’s former head of media and entertainment sales, Jennifer Prince, has joined Twitter to head its entertainment sales division. Read >

Twitter Hits New Tweets Per Second Record (Twitter Blog)

During an airing of the Japanese TV show, Castle in the Sky, on August 3, Twitter experienced a one-second peak of 143,199 tweets per second. Read >

Facebook Testing ‘More People To Follow’ Module? (AllFacebook)

Back in January, a More Pages You Might Like module began appearing on Facebook. Now, it seems Facebook is testing a similar module but for friend recommendations. Read >

How Facebook Ads Performed Q1 vs. Q2 2013 (Kenshoo)





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.