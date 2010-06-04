LinkedIn Looks To Almost Double Headcount In 2010

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner just dropped by our office.



He tells us that the company remains healthy, profitable and on-track for an eventual IPO.

Headcount, which was just under 500 when the year began, will reach 900 by year’s end.

Jeff will throw the new bodies at R&D, sales, and LinkedIn’s international growth (professional networking is hot in Rio and Mumbai!).

We couldn’t get Jeff to comment on it, but we maintain our theory that LinkedIn will hold-off on an IPO for a bit longer, and take a DST-type late-stage funding round instead, cashing some early investors and employees out in the process.

