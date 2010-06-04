LinkedIn Looks To Almost Double Headcount In 2010

Nicholas Carlson
LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner just dropped by our office.

He tells us that the company remains healthy, profitable and on-track for an eventual IPO.

Headcount, which was just under 500 when the year began, will reach 900 by year’s end.

Jeff will throw the new bodies at R&D, sales, and LinkedIn’s international growth (professional networking is hot in Rio and Mumbai!).

We couldn’t get Jeff to comment on it, but we maintain our theory that LinkedIn will hold-off on an IPO for a bit longer, and take a DST-type late-stage funding round instead, cashing some early investors and employees out in the process.

