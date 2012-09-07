There's A Joke For Hackers Buried In LinkedIn's Website





Are you leet?

Every company with a page on LinkedIn has a numerical ID. LinkedIn has its own page, of course, and its number is “1337.”

In leetspeak, the hacker dialect where letters are substituted for numbers, “1337” means “leet,” or “elite.”

We asked LinkedIn PR for comment but haven’t heard back. We’re pretty sure it’s no coincidence, though.

Our theory is that LinkedIn is sending a message to young engineers who might think of the professional social network as buttoned-up and stiff.

The message: We’re elite hackers, too. We get you.

