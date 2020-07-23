LinkedIn is laying off 960 staff, including workers in Australia, as the coronavirus rattles global hiring

(Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)

LinkedIn is laying off 960 workers, the equivalent of around 6% of its workers.

Employees across the Global Sales and Talent Acquisition organisations will be impacted.

The job losses will affect staff in Australia, North America, Brazil and the UK.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

LinkedIn has announced it is cutting jobs across the world, including positions in Australia.

In a note to staff, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky revealed around 960 positions will be cut, the equivalent of around 6% of its workforce, across its Global Sales and Talent Acquisition organisations. He said there are positions that are no longer needed as the company adjusts “to the reduced demand in our internal hiring and for our talent products globally.”

“LinkedIn is not immune to the effects of the global pandemic,” he said.

“Our Talent Solutions business continues to be impacted as fewer companies, including ours, need to hire at the same volume they did previously,” he said.

The job losses will affect employees around the world, including Australia, North America, Brazil, Dubai, France, Sweden and Spain. Affected employees in Australia, the UK and Ireland have started the consultation process about the possible impacts to positions.

LinkedIn Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Matt Tindale said in a post, “This week is a difficult one as we shared the decision to reduce the number of roles in our global sales and talent organisations, as we evolve our business for the future.

“This will impact some of our incredibly talented colleagues and we will do all we can to support them.”

Roslansky thanked the workers who will be leaving for the positive impact they have made.

“Please know these changes aren’t a reflection on you or your work at LinkedIn, but rather, the result of strategic changes we are making to accelerate the vision of the company,” he said. “You’ve played an important role in building LinkedIn, and I am truly grateful.”

To support workers, Roslansky added that LinkedIn is giving a minimum of 10 weeks severance pay, which could increase depending on tenure and country-specific processes. The company has also rolled out a six-month transition assistance initiative called ‘Momentum’ to help employees find another role. It includes coaching, workshops, job search strategies and linkedIn Learning courses on preparing for an interview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.