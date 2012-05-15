LinkedIn Just Launched A Gorgeous New App For Windows Phone

Steve Kovach
linkedin windows phone app

Photo: LinkedIn

LinkedIn just took the wraps off its new app for Windows Phone 7.The app utilizes Microsoft’s “Metro” design cues in Windows Phone, so the app looks incredibly gorgeous.

As we’ve said before, while Windows Phone doesn’t have the best app selection, many of its apps look better than their iOS or Android counterparts.

LinkedIn’s new app definitely falls into that category. You can download the app for Windows Phone right here. We also have some screenshots for you to check out.

Here's the Live Tile for LinkedIn. You can also have a tile for LinkedIn Today news updates.

This image shows multiple screens stitched together. We really like how the app uses Windows Phone's live tiles for messages and other updates.

Scroll through your contacts...

You can also browse job openings in your field

Here's a detailed look at a job opening

LinkedIn today brings you the best news stories your connections are sharing.

Here's what a company page looks like

You can look at job openings at individual companies too.

Here's what it looks like when you view someone's profile.

LinkedIn has another new app...

