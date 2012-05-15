LinkedIn Just Launched A Gorgeous New App For Windows Phone

Photo: LinkedIn

LinkedIn just took the wraps off its new app for Windows Phone 7.The app utilizes Microsoft’s “Metro” design cues in Windows Phone, so the app looks incredibly gorgeous.



As we’ve said before, while Windows Phone doesn’t have the best app selection, many of its apps look better than their iOS or Android counterparts.

LinkedIn’s new app definitely falls into that category. You can download the app for Windows Phone right here. We also have some screenshots for you to check out.

