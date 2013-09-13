Google, LinkedIn Host Take Your Parents To Work Day, More Companies To Follow

marioanima Google’s Take Your Parents To Work Day in May 2013

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking site, has announced an international “Bring In Your Parents Day” to be held in November, encouraging younger employees to invite their parents to their offices to see what they do everyday.

This follows Google’s second annual “Take Your Parents To Work Day” in May, and kick starts what LinkedIn believes is an innovative policy to boost morale that will be taken up by many more companies around the world. So far, it says software maker Mindjet, office-space provider Regus, and real-estate marketplace Trulia will initiate similar days at their offices.

Bring In Your Parents Day will take place on Nov. 7 at LinkedIn’s offices in 14 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Hong Kong. LinkedIn spokesperson Danielle Restivo says the day will include presentations, tours, and question-and-answer sessions.

Restivo says the idea occurred to her because her mother and grandmother didn’t understand what she did for a living. LinkedIn then conducted a global survey of more than 16,000 adults and found that one-third of parents have a hard time understanding what their child does for work.

While all of LinkedIn’s 4,200-member staff are encouraged to invite in their parents, Restivo says it particularly targets Millennials, who are just starting out in their careers and are looking for support from both their families and employers.

Some may call this greater evidence of the lack of self-sufficiency by members of the Millennial generation (those under age 34), who have been called coddled and are more likely than previous generations to live with their parents. Indeed, recruiters report that parents have become increasingly involved in the interview process.

On the other hand, such a program may forge a stronger company bond for those younger workers who have not yet established a traditional family of spouse and children. These workers, who are very connected to their parents, may be happier with and more loyal to employers who open their doors to their strongest connections, Restivo says.

“We really hope that other businesses see this and want to launch their own day,” says Restivo. On its website, LinkedIn plans to outline for other companies how to organise their own days.

