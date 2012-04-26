LinkedIn Launches A Killer New iPad App

Photo: Screenshot

LinkedIn launched its first iPad app this evening, and it brings a brand new look and feel to the social network.The biggest new feature is the calendar widget on the left side of your home updates screen. It pulls in appointments from your iPad’s calendar (with your permission, of course) and displays the LinkedIn profiles of the people you’re going to meet with.



The layout is pretty nice too. Stories and updates look almost like they do on Flipboard.

The LinkedIn iPad app is now live in the App Store. There’s also an update for the iPhone and Android app that adds calendar integration.

We got to test a preview version of LinkedIn’s iPad app. Keep reading to see all the new features.

