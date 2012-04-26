LinkedIn Launches A Killer New iPad App

Photo: Screenshot
LinkedIn launched its first iPad app this evening, and it brings a brand new look and feel to the social network.The biggest new feature is the calendar widget on the left side of your home updates screen. It pulls in appointments from your iPad’s calendar (with your permission, of course) and displays the LinkedIn profiles of the people you’re going to meet with.
The layout is pretty nice too. Stories and updates look almost like they do on Flipboard.
The LinkedIn iPad app is now live in the App Store. There’s also an update for the iPhone and Android app that adds calendar integration.
We got to test a preview version of LinkedIn’s iPad app. Keep reading to see all the new features.
Boom! All your appointments show up here. If applicable, the app will also pull in the LinkedIn profiles for the people you're going to meet with. That's a good way to prepare for an important meeting or interview.
The updates screen also has stories shared on LinkedIn today, the daily news digest. Here's what it looks like when you tap on an article.
Here we can see people in our network that have recently changed jobs. If you tap a name, you can view that person's full profile.
Finally, you can access your inbox from the main menu. This is where you get messages and invitations to connect.
