LinkedIn's New Analytics Feature Allows Users To See How Many Views Their Posts Get

Cooper Smith

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn Launches More personalised Analytics

(LinkedIn) 
Yesterday, LinkedIn introduced two new features for users: “Who’s Viewed Your Updates” and “You Recently Visited.” The former allow you to see the number of views on your posts, as well as likes, and comments. Both of the new features, which provide users with more personalised insights on their activities and engagement across LinkedIn, can be found on the right-hand side of the homepage. Read > Twitter Is Testing Automatic In-Stream Image Previews (The Next Web)
A select number of users have noticed automatic in-stream image previews. Many Twitter power users prefer using third-party clients like TweetDeck to access the platform. And many of these services already offer in-stream image previews. Twitter is integrating more media and advertisements directly in-stream in order to guarantee engagement and image views on its own site. Read >

Brands That Are Getting The Most Social Buzz (Digiday)
Social analytics platform Track Social tracked conversations going on in social media across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Google+ to find out which brands are getting the most buzz.

  1. Pepsi – 263 million conversations
  2. Facebook: 17 million likes, 164,000 talking about this Twitter: 1.4 million followers Youtube: 614,000 subscribers, 117 million video views Instagram: 671,000 photos tagged with #Pepsi Google Plus: 712,000 followers
  3. Facebook: 17 million likes, 164,000 talking about this
  4. Twitter: 1.4 million followers
  5. Youtube: 614,000 subscribers, 117 million video views
  6. Instagram: 671,000 photos tagged with #Pepsi
  7. Google Plus: 712,000 followers
  8. Disney – 217 million conversations
  9. Facebook: 45 million likes, 1 million talking about this Twitter: 1.9 million followers Youtube: 2 million subscribers, 1.3 billion video views Instagram: 7 million photos tagged with #Disney Google Plus: 327,000 followers
  10. Facebook: 45 million likes, 1 million talking about this
  11. Twitter: 1.9 million followers
  12. Youtube: 2 million subscribers, 1.3 billion video views
  13. Instagram: 7 million photos tagged with #Disney
  14. Google Plus: 327,000 followers
  15. ESPN – 202 million conversations
  16. Facebook: 8.8 million likes, 537,000 talking about this Twitter: 6.7 million followers Youtube: 1 million subscribers, 278 million views Instagram: 271,000 photos tagged with #ESPN Google Plus: 3.7 million followers
  17. Facebook: 8.8 million likes, 537,000 talking about this
  18. Twitter: 6.7 million followers
  19. Youtube: 1 million subscribers, 278 million views
  20. Instagram: 271,000 photos tagged with #ESPN
  21. Google Plus: 3.7 million followers
  22. Walmart – 165 million conversations 
  23. Facebook: 30 million likes, 59,000 talking about this Twitter: 339,000 followers Youtube: 6,700 subscribers, 5.6 million views Instagram: 934,000 photos tagged with #Walmart Google Plus: 19,000 followers
  24. Facebook: 30 million likes, 59,000 talking about this
  25. Twitter: 339,000 followers
  26. Youtube: 6,700 subscribers, 5.6 million views
  27. Instagram: 934,000 photos tagged with #Walmart
  28. Google Plus: 19,000 followers
  29. Dunkin’ doughnuts – 160 million conversations
  30. Facebook: 9.9 million likes, 191,000 talking about this Twitter: 270,000 followers Youtube: 2,800 subscribers, 1.2 million views Instagram: 416,000 photos tagged with #DunkinDonuts Google Plus: 33,000 followers Read >
  31. Facebook: 9.9 million likes, 191,000 talking about this
  32. Twitter: 270,000 followers
  33. Youtube: 2,800 subscribers, 1.2 million views
  34. Instagram: 416,000 photos tagged with #DunkinDonuts
  35. Google Plus: 33,000 followers Read >

LinkedIn’s Page Views Skyrocket As Users Linger To Consume Content (BI Intelligence) 
LinkedIn members viewed 63% more pages on the mobile and desktop versions of the site in the first quarter of 2013 than they did during the same quarter in 2012, according to Daniel Roth, executive editor of LinkedIn. LinkedIn, which only officially reports desktop-based page views in its quarterly earnings releases, served 11.1 billion desktop page views in the quarter. 

  • Note: This content is only available with a subscription to BI Intelligence, but you can sign up for a free trial, here >

How Twitter Is Changing TV As We Know It (Business Insider) 
Twitter has been aggressive lately in partnering with TV and traditional media companies. To satisfy its new partners, Twitter launched a new ad product in May that allows advertisers to target consumers on Twitter based on what they are watching on TV. Twitter also secured a multi-year partnership with Nielsen in December to produce the first-ever social TV ratings. These are just some of the ways Twitter is changing TV. Learn more >

++ Also, check out our report “Social Video Is Creating New Winners And Losers In The Online Video World” 

How To Calculate Engagement Rates Across Social Media (Socialbakers) 
Facebook, Google+, and Twitter each have different user actions that contribute to a brand’s engagement rate. Learn how to measure these metrics across all three platforms. 

BII engagementrate may2013 update 2

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.