LinkedIn's New Analytics Feature Allows Users To See How Many Views Their Posts Get

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





LinkedIn Launches More personalised Analytics

(LinkedIn)

Yesterday, LinkedIn introduced two new features for users: “Who’s Viewed Your Updates” and “You Recently Visited.” The former allow you to see the number of views on your posts, as well as likes, and comments. Both of the new features, which provide users with more personalised insights on their activities and engagement across LinkedIn, can be found on the right-hand side of the homepage. Read > Twitter Is Testing Automatic In-Stream Image Previews (The Next Web)

A select number of users have noticed automatic in-stream image previews. Many Twitter power users prefer using third-party clients like TweetDeck to access the platform. And many of these services already offer in-stream image previews. Twitter is integrating more media and advertisements directly in-stream in order to guarantee engagement and image views on its own site. Read >

Brands That Are Getting The Most Social Buzz (Digiday)

Social analytics platform Track Social tracked conversations going on in social media across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Google+ to find out which brands are getting the most buzz.

Pepsi – 263 million conversations Facebook: 17 million likes, 164,000 talking about this Twitter: 1.4 million followers Youtube: 614,000 subscribers, 117 million video views Instagram: 671,000 photos tagged with #Pepsi Google Plus: 712,000 followers Facebook: 17 million likes, 164,000 talking about this Twitter: 1.4 million followers Youtube: 614,000 subscribers, 117 million video views Instagram: 671,000 photos tagged with #Pepsi Google Plus: 712,000 followers Disney – 217 million conversations Facebook: 45 million likes, 1 million talking about this Twitter: 1.9 million followers Youtube: 2 million subscribers, 1.3 billion video views Instagram: 7 million photos tagged with #Disney Google Plus: 327,000 followers Facebook: 45 million likes, 1 million talking about this Twitter: 1.9 million followers Youtube: 2 million subscribers, 1.3 billion video views Instagram: 7 million photos tagged with #Disney Google Plus: 327,000 followers ESPN – 202 million conversations Facebook: 8.8 million likes, 537,000 talking about this Twitter: 6.7 million followers Youtube: 1 million subscribers, 278 million views Instagram: 271,000 photos tagged with #ESPN Google Plus: 3.7 million followers Facebook: 8.8 million likes, 537,000 talking about this Twitter: 6.7 million followers Youtube: 1 million subscribers, 278 million views Instagram: 271,000 photos tagged with #ESPN Google Plus: 3.7 million followers Walmart – 165 million conversations Facebook: 30 million likes, 59,000 talking about this Twitter: 339,000 followers Youtube: 6,700 subscribers, 5.6 million views Instagram: 934,000 photos tagged with #Walmart Google Plus: 19,000 followers Facebook: 30 million likes, 59,000 talking about this Twitter: 339,000 followers Youtube: 6,700 subscribers, 5.6 million views Instagram: 934,000 photos tagged with #Walmart Google Plus: 19,000 followers Dunkin’ doughnuts – 160 million conversations Facebook: 9.9 million likes, 191,000 talking about this Twitter: 270,000 followers Youtube: 2,800 subscribers, 1.2 million views Instagram: 416,000 photos tagged with #DunkinDonuts Google Plus: 33,000 followers Read > Facebook: 9.9 million likes, 191,000 talking about this Twitter: 270,000 followers Youtube: 2,800 subscribers, 1.2 million views Instagram: 416,000 photos tagged with #DunkinDonuts Google Plus: 33,000 followers Read >

LinkedIn’s Page Views Skyrocket As Users Linger To Consume Content (BI Intelligence)

LinkedIn members viewed 63% more pages on the mobile and desktop versions of the site in the first quarter of 2013 than they did during the same quarter in 2012, according to Daniel Roth, executive editor of LinkedIn. LinkedIn, which only officially reports desktop-based page views in its quarterly earnings releases, served 11.1 billion desktop page views in the quarter.

Note: This content is only available with a subscription to BI Intelligence, but you can sign up for a free trial, here >

How Twitter Is Changing TV As We Know It (Business Insider)

Twitter has been aggressive lately in partnering with TV and traditional media companies. To satisfy its new partners, Twitter launched a new ad product in May that allows advertisers to target consumers on Twitter based on what they are watching on TV. Twitter also secured a multi-year partnership with Nielsen in December to produce the first-ever social TV ratings. These are just some of the ways Twitter is changing TV. Learn more >

++ Also, check out our report “Social Video Is Creating New Winners And Losers In The Online Video World”

How To Calculate Engagement Rates Across Social Media (Socialbakers)

Facebook, Google+, and Twitter each have different user actions that contribute to a brand’s engagement rate. Learn how to measure these metrics across all three platforms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.