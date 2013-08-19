LinkedIn Lags Other Social Networks As A Mobile Crowd Draw

We recently looked at how mobile has emerged as a crucial audience source for Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. But what about LinkedIn?

All of LinkedIn’s competitors have seen significant growth in the size of their mobile and mobile-only audience as a percentage of their total audience.

But LinkedIn has not seen that shift, according to comScore data. In fact, the percentage of LinkedIn’s monthly active users who are mobile or mobile-only has remained unchanged since September 2012.

In September 2012, LinkedIn’s audience was 29% mobile and 16% mobile-only.

Nine months later, the numbers had not budged. 20-eight per cent of LinkedIn’s unique visitors in the U.S. accessed the site via a mobile device at least once during the month of June 2013; approximately 16% visitors were mobile-only.

Meanwhile, 60% of Facebook’s total monthly active users in June 2013 accessed its site on either a smartphone or tablet, compared to 51% in September.

LinkedIn recently upgraded its iOS and Android mobile apps to allow users to apply for jobs on the site while using a smartphone or tablet. The upgrade may boost mobile engagement as well as the efficacy of recruitment ads on mobile.

The chart below shows how mobile-only usage at the other social networks has shot up while it has remained relatively flat at LinkedIn.

