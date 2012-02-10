LinkedIn Just Hit 150 Million Registered Users

Photo: AP

LinkedIn now has more than 150 million registered users, the company announced today.Around 6.1 million LinkedIn members live in New York — more than any other state — and more than 5 million of them are based in the city, according to the company.



LinkedIn adds around 10 new members every 5 seconds, according to LinkedIn’s senior vice president of product Deep Nishar. It had around 135 million members as of December last year.

Don’t Miss: 8 Reasons You Must Upgrade To A LinkedIn Premium Account

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.