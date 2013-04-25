If You Want A Job At LinkedIn, You Can Increase Your Chances By Applying At The Right Time Of Year

Danielle Bermond is the senior human resources business partner at LinkedIn in New York. She spends a lot of time recruiting for LinkedIn’s various ad sales and marketing teams.



She sat down with us recently and revealed that there are actually certain times of the year when you can maximise your chances of getting a job at LinkedIn on the ad side. The company is in “hyper-growth mode,” she told us, and often has between five and 20 jobs available. But at the end of the year and the beginning of the year there are more persistent vacancies because of internal career progression schedules:

Produced by Robert Libetti

