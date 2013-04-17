What LinkedIn Thinks The Ideal Ad Sales Candidate Looks Like

If you want to work for LinkedIn’s ad sales department, you’ll probably have to go through Danielle Bermond, the company’s senior human resources business partner in New York.

LinkedIn often has around 20 jobs open at any one time. But the company isn’t necessarily looking for people whose main skill is making their numbers every quarter.

The company’s culture and the character of the applicant are important too, she told us:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Produced by Robert Libetti

