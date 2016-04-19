LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner uses this Venn diagram to illustrate the ideal employee

As LinkedIn’s SVP of global talent organisation, Pat Wadors is in charge of seeing that the professional network’s nearly 10,000 employees in over 30 cities around the world are connected by values and mission.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Wadors explained that the best LinkedIn employees are “constantly curious, able to learn, solve problems,” are very ambitious, and think on a global scale.

She said that these specific qualities are implicitly contained in a Venn diagram that CEO Jeff Weiner likes to refer to.

Here’s that diagram, via a LinkedIn post from 2014:

According to the diagram, the LinkedIn employee Weiner most enjoys working with dreams big, gets sh– done, and knows how to have fun.

Weiner wrote that he scribbled down the diagram in his notes back in mid-2014, thinking about a meeting where he pushed some of his reports to boost their long-term goals by a full 20 times. He realised that not only did he need his team to push themselves to their limits, he needed to ensure that they didn’t let their egos get in their way.

“I’ve reached a point in my career where I want to be surrounded by people who not only share a vision, but a genuine commitment to upholding their company’s culture and value,” Weiner wrote. “They are team players, don’t take themselves too seriously, and ‘know how to have fun.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.