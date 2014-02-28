You Can Use This New LinkedIn Feature To Highlight Your Work And Make Your Profile Pop

LinkedIn and digital publishing platform Issuu just launched a new partnership that will let you amp up your profile by embedding your portfolio or publication directly onto your page.

Before the new feature rolled out this week, LinkedIn users could link to any magazines, catalogues, newspapers, or published articles that they uploaded to Issuu, but now the viewing feature is baked-in. This new embed capability can not only enhance the look of your profile, but makes it easier for recruiters to quickly scan through your work.

Here’s an example of what it would look like to embed a magazine that you had worked on into your summary section:

When someone clicks on one of the embedded publications, they can scroll through it page-by-page.

Hover over Profile at the top of your LinkedIn homepage and enter edit mode by selecting Edit Profile. Scroll down to the section you want to add a sample to (you can add your Issuu publication to the Summary, Experience, and Education sections of your profile) and move your cursor over the add media icon (this looks like a square with a plus sign). Some users can also place the cursor directly into the input bar. Type or paste the URL of your Issuu publication in the input bar field. LinkedIn will automatically load the cover image with the title and description of the publication. Edit the text in these fields by clicking inside the title and description fields. Click Save. Scroll back to the top and click Done Editing. Now, anyone who visits your profile can click on your publication and discover your work directly within LinkedIn.

