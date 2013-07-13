Unlike Facebook, Twitter, And Google+, LinkedIn Isn't Blocked In China

China blocks access to social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.



But it doesn’t block professional networking site LinkedIn, which has about 3 million members in China.

It did block LinkedIn for about a day or so back in 2011. But LinkedIn has too much to offer China, Willis Wei of Tech In Asia opines.

Here are three reasons why:

China has a hard time connecting with the rest of the world through the web. Social networks like Weibo and Renren are popular in China, but not many people from other parts of the world use it. So other than email, LinkedIn is the best way to keep in touch with the masses. Since LinkedIn has no localised site in simplified Chinese, most Chinese on LinkedIn know at least basic English. That makes it a great tool for companies to identify talented people who are proficient in both English and Chinese. Avid users of the platform know that LinkedIn is a great resource for overseas business deals. Similar domestic sites like Tianji and Ushi just don’t have that same global reach.

