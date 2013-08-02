Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

LinkedIn Shows Why It’s Wall Street’s Favourite Social Media Company

(Business Insider)

LinkedIn has outperformed analysts’ estimates for the ninth consecutive quarter. The company posted $US363.7 million in revenue, up 59% from the previous quarter.

All three of its revenue sources performed well:

Talent Solutions (which includes hiring tools for companies) grew 69%

Premium Memberships grew 68%

Marketing Solutions (which includes ad sales) grew 36%

LinkedIn doesn’t have as robust an ad sales business as Facebook; but that’s ok, as the company has two other fast-growing revenue streams. Read >

Hootsuite Raises $US165 Million Series B Round (VentureBeat)

The money will go towards strategic acquisitions in the social ads and analytics space, and hiring, according to its CEO. Read >

Facebook Turns On Secure Browsing By Default (Facebook Blog)

The site now uses https by default for all users, meaning communications between the browser and Facebook’s servers is more secure. Read >

Google Launches Ad Unit For Responsive Sites (Google Blog)

AdSense publishers can now dynamically specify the size of the ad that will be served, adapting it to fit the way your site renders a page on a particular device. Read >

Digital Media Consumption Set To Surpass TV This Year In U.S.

(eMarketer)

Americans will spend more time per day with digital — more than five hours — than any other media channel. Read >

Amazon Launches Pinterest Competitor (TechCrunch)

The e-commerce company is adding more social features to its site with a new product called “Collections,” wherein users can save, share, and discover new products by browsing those others have saved. Read >

Pinterest Will Alert Users When An Item’s Price Drops (Pinterest Blog)

Depending on a user’s account settings, Pinterest will notify its members when a product he/she has pinned goes on sale. Read >

Facebook Stock Returns To Its IPO Price (Statista)

After posting strong second quarter financials driven largely by mobile ad revenue, Facebook’s stock has been floating around its IPO price of $US38. Read >

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

