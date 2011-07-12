LinkedIn Is Now The #2 Social Network In The US

Photo: LinkedIn via Flickr

According to last month’s comScore numbers, Myspace has fallen to the #3 social network spot in the US. It was finally overtaken by LinkedIn.In June, LinkedIn had 33.9 million unique visitors, a 500,000 increase from May. Myspace dwindled to 33.5 million US visitors, a 1.4 million decrease from the month prior.

There is a semblance of hope for Myspace. CNN estimates that its active users still outnumber LinkedIn’s by about 15 million. Its US traffic still trumps Twitter’s too, which had 30.6 million monthly visitors last month.



But the way things are trending, it’s only a matter of time before Myspace drops another slot.

