LinkedIn Is Now A Blogging Platform Too

LinkedIn has introduced a blog publishing feature nearly 17 months since it began soliciting posts from “influencers” like Richard Branson, Barack Obama, Jamie Dimon and Mike Smith.

The professional social network has increasingly encouraged members to share content like status updates and links, announcing last September that regular content sharers were nearly 10 times more likely to be contacted by potential employers than more passive LinkedIn users.

Blog posts from LinkedIn “influencers” are viewed an average of 31,000 times, and attract more than 250 likes and 80 comments, LinkedIn said today.

The new blog publishing feature will be rolled out progressively to LinkedIn’s 277 million members in the coming months, starting with only about 25,000 English-language members.

There are about 50 million LinkedIn members in the Asia Pacific region. LinkedIn said members would be notified by email when the feature reached their accounts.

Here’s what the company said about the new feature:

“Today’s announcement is the next big step forward toward achieving LinkedIn’s goal of becoming the definitive publishing platform for professionals, helping members become better in their jobs by giving them a single destination to consume, create and share relevant professional content from the largest group of professionals ever assembled.

