LinkedIn Is NOT Buying Monster: Here's The Real Story

Photo: Flickr/Sbrimbillina

Just got off the phone with a source close to LinkedIn.LinkedIn is not going to buy Monster, and it was never particularly interested in doing so.



Basically, a little while back, Monster’s Bank of America bankers called LinkedIn and asked if LinkedIn execs would do a “courtesy call.”

They said something like, “Hey can you give us a call so we can talk about this possible opportunity?” and LinkedIn execs said, “OK, we’ll listen.”

LinkedIn didn’t have much interest after that, but BofA offered what’s called a “teaser,” which is basically a preview of the more complete “book” bankers put together on a company they are trying to sell.

LinkedIn passed.

Now, our source believes, someone at BofA or Monster is placing stories saying LinkedIn is interested in buying Monster, hoping to drum up interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.