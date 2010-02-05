What's It Like Working For LinkedIn?

During a recent trip out to the Bay Area, we swung by the LinkedIn world headquarters.



We learned that LinkedIn may be the “serious” social network, but the people behind the site know how to have fun.

They wear gorilla suits to the office. They play frisbee golf around cubicles. Sometimes, they build robots modelled after each other.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner tells us the company is profitable.

PR boss Kay Luo says it’s hiring, too.

She says the startup went from ~330 employees to 500 in 2009, and expects to see the same sort of employee growth this year.

Linking to LinkedIn’s jobs page, she wrote us an email saying, “we need engineers, analytics scientists, sales people.”

