LinkedIn Is Increasing Its Advertising [THE BRIEF]

LinkedIn is starting to increase its focus on advertising. The company’s $74.8 million ad revenue last quarter only accounted for 23% of its total revenue, Ad Age reports. That number will probably go up with LinkedIn’s efforts to reach out to brands for “sponsored updates.”

Following the introduction of Instagram’s video feature, Vine shares on Twitter are on the decline.

Here are Chevy’s new, patriotic ads by Commonwealth.

Here’s how the magician levitated in PepsiMax’s new ad.

Here’s what agency execs did for their summer jobs.

McCann is the new agency of record for Jose Cuervo in the U.S.

CP+B Miami hired six new staff members to add to its creative department.

Mobile advertiser MassiveImpact appointed Eyal Zohar, previously at Mobixell and Comverse, as its new VP of product management.

