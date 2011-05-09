LinkedIn Sets Its IPO Valuation Above $3 Billion

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

LinkedIn has set its price for its IPO, MarketWatch reports.The company will be raising $271 million at a $3-3.3 billion valuation. It is pricing at $32-35 per share with 94.5 million shares outstanding.



LinkedIn reported revenues of $161 million in the 9 months to September 2010 and expects to be unprofitable in the next few years, according to its IPO filing.

