LinkedIn Shares Start Trading Thursday

Photo: Flickr

LinkedIn shares are going to hit the public markets starting on Thursday, the WSJ reports.LinkedIn is looking to raise $274 million with the offering. It is pricing its shares at $32 to $35, and is looking at a $3 billion valuation.



This will be the first big social network to public markets.

Don’t Miss: Here Are The Top 10 Reasons Why I’m Going To Load The Boat On LinkedIn’s IPO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.