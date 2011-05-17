Investors Going Crazy About LinkedIn, IPO Price Jacked Up 30% To $4.1 Billion

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Iantzilla

There is so much demand for the stock of social network LinkedIn (LNKD) that the company has boosted its IPO price by 30%, to ~$4.1 billion.The shares will now be priced at $42-$45 apiece, up from $32-$35.



Cue more (silly) bubble hysteria.

(Reuters)

See Also: No, It’s Not A New Tech Bubble, But There Are Other Things To Worry About

