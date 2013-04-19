LinkedIn Just Made Its iPhone App Much Easier To Use

LinkedIn is on a tear.



The professional social network is growing fast, particularly in mobile.

With this in mind, the company launched a complete overhaul to its iPhone app today.

LinkedIn’s mobile traffic has spiked from 15% of its total a year ago to 27% this year, according to the company.

Based on these data, the company is placing an increased focus on its mobile offerings.

The new app streamlines the user experience and makes it much easier to get around. One of the core principles behind the app’s development was to help users get to features in one tap instead of three or four like before.

The app update is free and available for iPhone.

