LinkedIn's iPhone App Just Got A Seriously Handsome Upgrade [SCREENSHOTS]

Ellis Hamburger
linkedin 4.0 app

LinkedIn’s popularity has surged in the last year, in large part due to huge mobile engagement among users.

The mobile platform has grown 400% year over year, according to LinkedIn.

Today, LinkedIn launched LinkedIn 4.0 for iPhone, which brings big time speed improvements as well as navigational elements that highlight popular features like LinkedIn Today and Messages.

The app just looks sharp, from the coffee stains on your LinkedIn Today news articles to little creative flourishes here and there.

LinkedIn really pulled out all the stops on this one.

The app opens up with a flashy intro video

Once you log in, you'll notice that the new app revolves entirely around the LinkedIn button on top.

Tap it, and you're at your navigation screen containing Updates, You, Inbox, and Groups. It's all really well-done.

LinkedIn today has gotten quite popular, and is featured front and centre in the new app.

If you tap a shared link, you have access to sharing options and commenting

Tap a person, and you see his or her new profile page.

If you tap the envelope icon, you can send a quick message. Maybe a yell across the office would be more effective.

The revamped Inbox contains invitations as well as messages.

The new Groups area gives you access to all of your groups. You can post messages to a group, view shared links, and more. The little doodle at the bottom is a nice touch.

Within the Group's page, you can view updates and respond, comment, and share.

The built-in browser works great, and is really fast. The action button lets you share straight from the page.

You can even send the page to one of your connections or email the link the old-fashioned way.

Apparently, there's a new HTML 5 web app rolling out today, but we can't access it yet.

