LinkedIn's iPhone App Just Got A Seriously Handsome Upgrade [SCREENSHOTS]

LinkedIn’s popularity has surged in the last year, in large part due to huge mobile engagement among users.
The mobile platform has grown 400% year over year, according to LinkedIn.
Today, LinkedIn launched LinkedIn 4.0 for iPhone, which brings big time speed improvements as well as navigational elements that highlight popular features like LinkedIn Today and Messages.
The app just looks sharp, from the coffee stains on your LinkedIn Today news articles to little creative flourishes here and there.
LinkedIn really pulled out all the stops on this one.
Once you log in, you'll notice that the new app revolves entirely around the LinkedIn button on top.
Tap it, and you're at your navigation screen containing Updates, You, Inbox, and Groups. It's all really well-done.
If you tap the envelope icon, you can send a quick message. Maybe a yell across the office would be more effective.
The new Groups area gives you access to all of your groups. You can post messages to a group, view shared links, and more. The little doodle at the bottom is a nice touch.
The built-in browser works great, and is really fast. The action button lets you share straight from the page.
