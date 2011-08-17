LinkedIn's iPhone App Just Got A Seriously Handsome Upgrade [SCREENSHOTS]

LinkedIn’s popularity has surged in the last year, in large part due to huge mobile engagement among users.



The mobile platform has grown 400% year over year, according to LinkedIn.

Today, LinkedIn launched LinkedIn 4.0 for iPhone, which brings big time speed improvements as well as navigational elements that highlight popular features like LinkedIn Today and Messages.

The app just looks sharp, from the coffee stains on your LinkedIn Today news articles to little creative flourishes here and there.

LinkedIn really pulled out all the stops on this one.

