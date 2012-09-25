LinkedIn Introduces Endorsements, A Way To Get recognised For Your Skills

LinkedIn has introduced Endorsements, a way to recognise people for their skills and achievements.



It’s a way to affirm people for skills listed on their profiles and recommend new skills that might not appear there yet.

Here’s how it works, per the company’s blog post:

On the top of a connection’s profile, you’ll see recommended endorsements for them. You can suggest additional skills as well.

You can also endorse them from the new Skills & Expertise section that now showcases these endorsements.

LinkedIn will notify you via email when you’ve been endorsed by someone.

Want more detail on how it works? LinkedIn put together the following deck on it:



Introducing LinkedIn Endorsements from LinkedIn

