LinkedIn's Interns Interrupted The CEO At An All-Hands Meeting With An Elaborate International Flash Mob

Steve Kovach

It’s become a tradition in recent years for LinkedIn’s summer interns to interrupt an all-hands meeting with a flash mob.

This year’s mob was perhaps the most elaborate yet, with interns from LinkedIn’s offices in Dublin, Chicago, and New York joining in. (For what it’s worth, Business Insider’s interns got free pizza and cronuts this summer.)

Here’s the video:

Tagged In

careers linkedin sai-us