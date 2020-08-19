10 in-demand skills companies are hiring for right now — and how to learn them for free

- LinkedIn analysed global job posts from June and July 2020 to identify the top 10 skills recruiters are looking for right now.
- The website analysed the skills by volume mentioned in premium job listings, or posts that employers pay to advertise.
- Skills include data science, business management, and communication.
A new skill can help you appeal to hiring managers – and Business Insider has obtained LinkedIn data about which ones are most in demand right now.
The career site analysed top skills by volume in premium job posts from June and July 2020, globally. Premium job posts are ones that employers purchase to list on LinkedIn, and are visible to passive job seekers in addition to active ones.
Top skills recruiters are hiring for on LinkedIn include data science, business management, and communication. Many of these can be used to apply for in-demand remote jobs that companies are hiring for right now, such as project managers and account executives.
Below are the 10 most in-demand skills recruiters are hiring for, as well as courses to learn each skill for free online until August 31. Skill descriptions come from LinkedIn course pages.
10. Employee learning and development explores the core mindsets, key questions, tested approaches, and building blocks to help you create or maintain and drive a learning culture in your organisation.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
- Creating a Culture of Learning
- Rolling Out a Diversity and Inclusion Training Program in Your Company
9. Digital literacy includes mastery in programs such as Google Drive, Microsoft Sharepoint, and Microsoft Excel.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
- Google Drive Essential Training
- Microsoft Collaboration: SharePoint, Teams, and Groups
- Learning Excel Online (Office 365)
8. Project management is a set of techniques that anyone can apply to achieve goals and make projects more successful.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
- Cert Prep: Scrum Master
- Project Management Foundations
- Project Management Foundations: Communication
7. Leadership means knowing how to improve employee engagement, drive meaning across the organisation, and promote life-long learning.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
6. Technical support includes learning how to remove software from a computer, network through the command line, and join computers to a domain.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
- IT Help Desk for Beginners
- CompTIA Network+ (N10-007) Cert Prep: 1 Understanding Networks
- CompTIA Network+ (N10-007) Cert Prep: 3 The World of TCP/IP
5. Data storage technologies include expertise in programs like Amazon Web Services.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
- AWS: Storage and Data Management
- Programming Foundations: Databases
- CompTIA A+ (220-1001) Cert Prep 4: Storage and Peripherals
4. Data science is how to gather and analyse data, formulate rules for classification and decision-making, and draw actionable insights.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
- Data Science Foundations: Fundamentals
- Power BI Essential Training
- Data Fluency: Exploring and Describing Data
3. Problem solving is when you can learn techniques for identifying the root cause of a problem, generate options, and select the best solution.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
- Problem Solving Techniques
- Critical Thinking for Better Judgment and Decision-Making
- How to Make Strategic Thinking a Habit
2. Business management is executing successful projects that meet requirements for all stakeholders.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
- Business Analysis Foundations
- Strategic Planning Foundations
- How to Innovate and Stay Relevant in Times of Change and Uncertainty
1. Communication is how to listen and speak to form connections with people that matter to your business.
LinkedIn courses (free until August 31):
