LinkedIn Will Now Tell You How Popular You Are Compared To Your Coworkers

LinkedIn announced a new tool today called “How You Rank” as part of its “Who’s Viewed Your Profile” section. It will let users see how they stack up to other people in their network when it comes to profile views. The idea is that you’ll be able to see which of your connection’s profiles gets the most views so that you can get ideas for how to amp up your own.

You’ll be able to see where you rank among all your connections as well as in your company.

Here’s what it looks like:

