Court Says It's OK For Employers To Hijack Your LinkedIn Account

Don’t share your LinkedIn password with a co-worker, or you risk getting your account hijacked.A federal court ruled last week that an employer didn’t violate a federal anti-hacking law when it took over an employee’s LinkedIn account after firing her, Ars Technica reported.



Edcomm, the Pennsylvania company Linda Eagle presided over until it was bought out in 2010, fired Eagle in 2011, according to Ars Technica.

Eagle had shared her password with her former assistant to help manage the LinkedIn account, which she used largely for work purposes. But she claims Edcomm fired her and then replaced her name and picture with those of her successor.

She claimed that Edcomm had violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, damaging her reputation, which resulted in lost business opportunities valued at more than $100,000, Ars Technica reported.

The CFAA requires Eagle to prove she was harmed by the hacking, but the judge held that lost business opportunities are “simply not compensable under the CFAA.”

While the case has largely been gutted, the court is allowing it to proceed on state law claims.

Edcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, nor did Eagle.

