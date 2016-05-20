The massive LinkedIn hack proves that people are absolutely awful at picking passwords

We know that people are awful at picking passwords — and the huge hack of LinkedIn confirms it.

The professional social network was breached back in 2012, but it has come back into the news this week as we finally learned the true scale of it: A whopping 167 million accounts were compromised, including 117 million passwords.

The passwords were hashed — encrypting hem so that they can’t be read — but researchers at LeakedSource have been able to decrypt them. Their findings show just how much the same passwords get used over and over (and over and over and over and over) again.

The single most popular password? 123456. That was used by more than 750,000 accounts. In number two is the unimaginative “linkedin” (172,523), followed by “password” (144,458), and “123456789” (94,214).

The data for the top 49 passwords is below. Now hurry up and change yours.

Rank

Password

Frequency

1

123456

753,305

2

linkedin

172,523

3

password

144,458

4

123456789

94,314

5

12345678

63,769

6

111111

57,210

7

1234567

49,652

8

sunshine

39,118

9

qwerty

37,538

10

654321

33,854

11

000000

32,490

12

password1

30,981

13

abc123

30,398

14

charlie

28,049

15

linked

25,334

16

maggie

23,892

17

michael

23,075

18

666666

22,888

19

princess

22,122

20

123123

21,826

21

iloveyou

20,251

22

1234567890

19,575

23

Linkedin1

19,441

24

daniel

19,184

25

bailey

18,805

26

welcome

18,504

27

buster

18,395

28

Passw0rd

18,208

29

baseball

17,858

30

shadow

17,781

31

121212

17,134

32

hannah

17,040

33

monkey

16,958

34

thomas

16,789

35

summer

16,652

36

george

16,620

37

harley

16,275

38

222222

16,165

39

jessica

16,088

40

GINGER

16,040

41

michelle

16,024

42

abcdef

15,938

43

sophie

15,884

44

jordan

15,839

45

freedom

15,793

46

555555

15,664

47

tigger

15,658

48

joshua

15,628

49

pepper

15,610

