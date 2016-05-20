The massive LinkedIn hack proves that people are absolutely awful at picking passwords

We know that people are awful at picking passwords — and the huge hack of LinkedIn confirms it.

The professional social network was breached back in 2012, but it has come back into the news this week as we finally learned the true scale of it: A whopping 167 million accounts were compromised, including 117 million passwords.

The passwords were hashed — encrypting hem so that they can’t be read — but researchers at LeakedSource have been able to decrypt them. Their findings show just how much the same passwords get used over and over (and over and over and over and over) again.

(We first saw the LeakedSource data over on ZDNet.)

The single most popular password? 123456. That was used by more than 750,000 accounts. In number two is the unimaginative “linkedin” (172,523), followed by “password” (144,458), and “123456789” (94,214).

The data for the top 49 passwords is below. Now hurry up and change yours.

Rank Password Frequency 1 123456 753,305 2 linkedin 172,523 3 password 144,458 4 123456789 94,314 5 12345678 63,769 6 111111 57,210 7 1234567 49,652 8 sunshine 39,118 9 qwerty 37,538 10 654321 33,854 11 000000 32,490 12 password1 30,981 13 abc123 30,398 14 charlie 28,049 15 linked 25,334 16 maggie 23,892 17 michael 23,075 18 666666 22,888 19 princess 22,122 20 123123 21,826 21 iloveyou 20,251 22 1234567890 19,575 23 Linkedin1 19,441 24 daniel 19,184 25 bailey 18,805 26 welcome 18,504 27 buster 18,395 28 Passw0rd 18,208 29 baseball 17,858 30 shadow 17,781 31 121212 17,134 32 hannah 17,040 33 monkey 16,958 34 thomas 16,789 35 summer 16,652 36 george 16,620 37 harley 16,275 38 222222 16,165 39 jessica 16,088 40 GINGER 16,040 41 michelle 16,024 42 abcdef 15,938 43 sophie 15,884 44 jordan 15,839 45 freedom 15,793 46 555555 15,664 47 tigger 15,658 48 joshua 15,628 49 pepper 15,610

