LinkedIn Goes To The White House

LinkedIn PR honcho Kay Luo tweeted this morning: “Heading to the White House to talk to them about LinkedIn (hoping to catch a glimpse of First Dog Bo).”



That followed what sounds like a bumpy plane ride, after which Kay tweeted, “Landed in DC covered in apple juice due to turbulence and the woman seated behind me.”

It’s not the first time top techies have headed to the West Wing.

Back in March, we razzed the President for inviting revenue-unimcumbered Twitter execs to the White House as a part of a a “young business leaders” summit to discuss the economic crises.

At least LinkedIn is profitable.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab22b58a0f27f5f1c6cc216/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.